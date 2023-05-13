Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.50. The company traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 96767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

BIREF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $235.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.1492 dividend. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.69%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing, and producing natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids. The firm also focuses on the operation of Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A.

