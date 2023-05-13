Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $139.95 and last traded at $139.04, with a volume of 836732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.45.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.70.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

