Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock to a sell rating. The stock traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 594152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Digimarc from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Digimarc by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Digimarc by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Digimarc by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Digimarc by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Digimarc by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,624 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $535.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 198.03%.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

