Genpact (NYSE:G) Trading Down 6.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.6% during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $48.00. The stock traded as low as $36.35 and last traded at $36.41. Approximately 1,497,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 897,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.
In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $36,997,028.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $36,997,028.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,500 shares of company stock worth $14,299,320. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20.
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 29.26%.
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
