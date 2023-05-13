Genpact (NYSE:G) Trading Down 6.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.6% during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $48.00. The stock traded as low as $36.35 and last traded at $36.41. Approximately 1,497,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 897,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Get Genpact alerts:

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $36,997,028.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $36,997,028.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,500 shares of company stock worth $14,299,320. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Genpact Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 110.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at $1,537,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 199.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.