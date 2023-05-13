Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 7.5% After Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.55. Approximately 6,760,505 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 6,204,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

Specifically, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $61,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $61,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $175,486.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 730,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,684 shares of company stock worth $1,055,076 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

