CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Up 6.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) were up 6.9% on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. The stock traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.11. Approximately 1,159,963 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,138,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CARG. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CarGurus by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,336,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in CarGurus by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 276,610 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 286.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 131,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.07, a PEG ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.62.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.29. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $286.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

