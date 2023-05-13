Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Down 6.6% on Insider Selling

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.38. 207,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 783,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Specifically, Director Eli Samaha purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,147,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,246,718.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stagwell news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $150,000,030.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eli Samaha bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,147,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,246,718.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,734,257 shares of company stock worth $255,491,273 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STGW shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Stagwell had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $708.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stagwell by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,722,000 after purchasing an additional 179,318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stagwell by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,819,000 after purchasing an additional 396,381 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Stagwell by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,578,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 70,992 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,973,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 141,896 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 58,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

