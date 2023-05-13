SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $3.75 to $4.50. Approximately 693,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 871,512 shares.The stock last traded at $3.30 and had previously closed at $2.70.

SMRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of SmartRent from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmartRent in the third quarter valued at $454,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 77.9% in the third quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 81,351 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 23.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in SmartRent in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartRent Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $660.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 57.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $40.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

