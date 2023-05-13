Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock Price Down 6.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) fell 6.2% on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.03. 78,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 541,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair lowered Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $265,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,023,878.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $50,405.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $265,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,023,878.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,798 shares of company stock worth $352,875. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Amplitude by 44.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

