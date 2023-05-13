AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading Down 6.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $18.00. The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.31. 286,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,204,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AHCO. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.66.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.96 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.