Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $57.00. The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.38. 88,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 970,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $86,621.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,726.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,573 shares of company stock worth $619,390. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $112,000.

The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $618.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

