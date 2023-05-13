Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Update

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,230,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 24,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Exela Technologies Trading Down 18.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.70. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Exela Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Exela Technologies by 89,255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,865,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 15,847,282 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 492,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 7,642,800.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 764,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exela Technologies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,995,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,299 shares during the period. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.