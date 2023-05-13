Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the April 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

Yatra Online stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $125.18 million, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Trading of Yatra Online

About Yatra Online

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yatra Online by 23.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Yatra Online by 30,123.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Yatra Online by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,188,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its position in Yatra Online by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 12,170,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,140,000 after buying an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,122,000. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

