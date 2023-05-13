Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the April 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Yatra Online stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $125.18 million, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
