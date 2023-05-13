Short Interest in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Declines By 49.7%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the April 15th total of 77,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZK International Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ZK International Group by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ZK International Group by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 107,462 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ZK International Group by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 41,728 shares in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZK International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZKIN opened at $0.67 on Friday. ZK International Group has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

ZK International Group Company Profile

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sales of stainless steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, valve, light industry machinery equipment, and other stainless steel products. The company was founded by Jian Cong Huang and Guo Lin Wang on May 13, 2015 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, China.

