Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ XBIO opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.76. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

(Get Rating)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.