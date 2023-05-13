Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Short Interest Update

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Beyond Air

In related news, Director Robert Carey bought 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $25,663.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 856,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,450.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Beyond Air news, COO Michael A. Gaul acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,799. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Carey purchased 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,663.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 856,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,450.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 96,588 shares of company stock valued at $591,087 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 4.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 330,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Stock Performance

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $5.58 on Friday. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.32.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

Featured Stories

