Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Short Interest Down 27.7% in April

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFCP stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCP Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 838,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,143,000.

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.