Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Short Interest Down 27.7% in April

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wintrust Financial Stock Performance
WTFCP stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $27.44.
Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFCP)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.