MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MingZhu Logistics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of MingZhu Logistics worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

MingZhu Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of YGMZ stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers.

