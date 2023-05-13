Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Yellow in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Yellow Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of YELL opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. Yellow has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.80.

Institutional Trading of Yellow

Yellow ( NASDAQ:YELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.50). Yellow had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Analysts predict that Yellow will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,315,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Yellow by 176.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,693,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yellow by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yellow

(Get Rating)

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, US.

Featured Stories

