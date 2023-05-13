Barclays Raises Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $120.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.82.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN stock opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.39.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -107.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 62.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.