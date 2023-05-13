ICU Medical’s (ICUI) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 51job

51job reiterated their maintains rating on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI opened at $200.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 0.63. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $128.90 and a 12-month high of $212.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $578.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 458 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.