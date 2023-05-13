FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Rating Reiterated by SpectralCast

SpectralCast restated their initiates rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FDS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $447.13.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

FDS stock opened at $398.36 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $407.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.78.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,608 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

