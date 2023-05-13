Moody’s’ (MCO) “Initiates” Rating Reaffirmed at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated their initiates rating on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.27.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $309.71 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2,543.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 697.0% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,381,000 after buying an additional 872,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Moody’s by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,094,000 after purchasing an additional 756,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.