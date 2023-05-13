Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) Insider Adam Bellamy Acquires 10,109 Shares

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) insider Adam Bellamy purchased 10,109 shares of Loungers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £20,015.82 ($25,256.56).
Loungers Stock Performance
Shares of LGRS stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.46) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £201.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,166.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 203.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 200.82. Loungers plc has a 1 year low of GBX 178 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 230 ($2.90).
About Loungers
