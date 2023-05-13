Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) Insider Adam Bellamy Acquires 10,109 Shares

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) insider Adam Bellamy purchased 10,109 shares of Loungers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £20,015.82 ($25,256.56).

Shares of LGRS stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.46) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £201.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,166.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 203.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 200.82. Loungers plc has a 1 year low of GBX 178 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 230 ($2.90).

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 17, 2022, it operated 195 sites, including 164 Lounges and 31 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

