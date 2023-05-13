Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Chris O?Shea Buys 131 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Chris O?Shea bought 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £149.34 ($188.44).

Chris O?Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centrica alerts:

On Wednesday, March 29th, Chris O?Shea purchased 1,848 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £1,903.44 ($2,401.82).

On Tuesday, March 21st, Chris O?Shea bought 694,925 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £708,823.50 ($894,414.51).

On Friday, March 10th, Chris O?Shea bought 140 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($189.02).

Centrica Stock Performance

LON CNA opened at GBX 114.75 ($1.45) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -882.69, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.22. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.78 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 116.05 ($1.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Centrica Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,307.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.39) to GBX 118 ($1.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.02) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Centrica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.