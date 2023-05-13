Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC (LON:MHN) Insider Buys £9,500 in Stock

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC (LON:MHN – Get Rating) insider Howard Pearce bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($11,987.38).

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Price Performance

Shares of LON:MHN opened at GBX 94 ($1.19) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £74.29 million and a P/E ratio of -365.38. Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 108 ($1.36). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.27.

Get Menhaden Resource Efficiency alerts:

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Menhaden Resource Efficiency’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Menhaden Resource Efficiency’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.77%.

About Menhaden Resource Efficiency

Menhaden PLC is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Frostrow Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Index. Menhaden PLC was formed on July 31, 2015 and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Menhaden Resource Efficiency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menhaden Resource Efficiency and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.