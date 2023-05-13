easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires £147.60 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.21) per share, for a total transaction of £147.60 ($186.25).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 30 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £151.50 ($191.17).

On Friday, March 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 30 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.35) per share, with a total value of £150.90 ($190.41).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 488.80 ($6.17) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 494.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 440.57. The company has a market cap of £3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,221.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.52. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 582.71 ($7.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15.

EZJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised easyJet to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.67) to GBX 530 ($6.69) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.57) price target on easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.50) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on easyJet from GBX 350 ($4.42) to GBX 400 ($5.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.31) target price on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 576.36 ($7.27).

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

