Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.43, but opened at $17.40. Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 1,238,594 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSLX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Insider Transactions at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other news, insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at $266,869.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 65,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.29%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

