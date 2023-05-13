Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,386 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 625% compared to the typical daily volume of 329 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ADMA Biologics Stock Performance
ADMA Biologics stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.91. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 277,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,391,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,255,000 after buying an additional 1,290,038 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 421,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 235,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,853,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 635,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile
ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.