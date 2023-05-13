Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,386 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 625% compared to the typical daily volume of 329 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.91. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.02 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 277,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,391,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,255,000 after buying an additional 1,290,038 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 421,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 235,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,853,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 635,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

