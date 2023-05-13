Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $17.00. Sonos shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 3,562,128 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

In other news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $273,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,203. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sonos news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $273,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,203. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $246,118.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,990.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,822 shares of company stock valued at $556,778. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Sonos by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sonos by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.85.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $672.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.33 million. Sonos had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

