Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $27.50 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.74, but opened at $30.27. Unity Software shares last traded at $31.56, with a volume of 5,887,809 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,204,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,763,959 shares in the company, valued at $56,676,002.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,053,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 12.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,307,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,260,000 after buying an additional 1,335,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,522,000 after buying an additional 250,855 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,044,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,951,000 after buying an additional 987,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 15.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,391,000 after buying an additional 975,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

