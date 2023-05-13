Short Interest in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Decreases By 57.9%

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the April 15th total of 16,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Achilles Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ACHL stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The company has a market cap of $38.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 18.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,107,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 330,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 498.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 403,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 54,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 75,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

