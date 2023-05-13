Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Up 93.2% in April

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the April 15th total of 93,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 727,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Aditxt

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aditxt stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 495,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Aditxt as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Aditxt Price Performance

Shares of ADTX opened at $0.59 on Friday. Aditxt has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

