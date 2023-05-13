N-able (NYSE:NABL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 36467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NABL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on N-able from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 18,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $258,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 531,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,481.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 18,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $258,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 531,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,304,481.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frank Colletti sold 26,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $305,002.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,922 shares of company stock valued at $667,210. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in N-able by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,490,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802,728 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of N-able by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,511,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,501,000 after purchasing an additional 55,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of N-able by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,760,000 after purchasing an additional 375,635 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in shares of N-able by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,701,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,161,000 after purchasing an additional 865,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the 4th quarter worth about $25,492,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 171.50 and a beta of 0.48.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. N-able had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $95.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

