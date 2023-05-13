Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $9.55. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 6,223,767 shares.

HOOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,045.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,391.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,045.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,391.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 23,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,062.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,236 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 9.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,038,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,700,000 after purchasing an additional 170,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,171,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 866,639 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 212,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 22,405 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,759,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after buying an additional 470,972 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.16 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 131.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

