Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $77.00. The stock had previously closed at $64.97, but opened at $67.73. Trade Desk shares last traded at $63.83, with a volume of 3,460,540 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.16.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $131,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,782,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

