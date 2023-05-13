Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $15.82 and last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 88377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Specifically, Director Linda Palczuk acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,424. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVDL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

