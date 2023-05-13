Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.23, but opened at $35.50. Nextracker shares last traded at $36.66, with a volume of 417,385 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

