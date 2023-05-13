Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $167.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Duolingo traded as high as $150.00 and last traded at $147.21, with a volume of 114445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.70.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $18,166,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $237,752.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $18,166,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,951 shares of company stock valued at $30,684,818. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duolingo Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,039,000 after buying an additional 1,214,871 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after purchasing an additional 379,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,287,000 after purchasing an additional 56,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after purchasing an additional 966,604 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.60 and its 200 day moving average is $99.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.