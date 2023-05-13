Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $144.27, but opened at $153.48. Tetra Tech shares last traded at $151.86, with a volume of 48,413 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 109.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

