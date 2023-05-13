NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $190.71, but opened at $199.60. NICE shares last traded at $191.62, with a volume of 204,368 shares traded.

NICE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). NICE had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $568.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

