Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Down 39.1% in April

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the April 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADNWW opened at $0.09 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advent Technologies stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Rating) by 399.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,074 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advent Technologies were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

