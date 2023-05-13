Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFARGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the April 15th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AFAR opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology companies in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

