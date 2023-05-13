IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter.
IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of IZEA stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide
IZEA Worldwide Company Profile
IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.