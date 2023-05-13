IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

