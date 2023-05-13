Workhorse Group (WKHS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Workhorse Group Price Performance

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $154.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 89.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,830,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after buying an additional 3,218,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,133,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,669,000 after buying an additional 1,480,395 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,633,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,778,000 after buying an additional 615,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 935.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 610,757 shares in the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

