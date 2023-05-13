Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Update

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,800 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 589,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ABOS opened at $5.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $229.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of -1.56.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 721,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 679,798 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,033,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 530,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 277,060 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

