Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Update

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,800 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 589,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of ABOS opened at $5.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $229.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of -1.56.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ABOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
