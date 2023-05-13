Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Increases By 90.4%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the April 15th total of 908,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $65.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.39 and a 12 month high of $73.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,253,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,945,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 147,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 107,860 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 377.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 48,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 38,490 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

