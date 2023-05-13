ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Down 65.6% in April

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the April 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Down 6.4 %

AACG stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.30. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global engages in the provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.