Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Sells 42,984 Shares

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Paula Bell sold 42,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £75,222 ($94,917.35).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Paula Bell bought 70 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £124.60 ($157.22).

On Friday, March 24th, Paula Bell acquired 72 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £126 ($158.99).

On Friday, February 24th, Paula Bell acquired 58 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £124.70 ($157.35).

Spirent Communications Price Performance

LON:SPT opened at GBX 177.80 ($2.24) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 228.29. Spirent Communications plc has a 12 month low of GBX 160.20 ($2.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 294 ($3.71). The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,367.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,615.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 200 ($2.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Spirent Communications to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.79) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirent Communications to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.15) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

