Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Acquires £149.82 in Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) insider Graham Charlton purchased 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.19) per share, with a total value of £149.82 ($189.05).

Graham Charlton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Graham Charlton purchased 12 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,320 ($16.66) per share, with a total value of £158.40 ($199.87).

Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 1,322 ($16.68) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,260.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,239.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. Softcat plc has a one year low of GBX 1,059 ($13.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,480 ($18.68). The firm has a market cap of £2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,448.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,629.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.93) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

